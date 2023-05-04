Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Dalnyc Rural Council
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 542,066
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 180,689
3 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
3 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 76,793
4 room house in Hrybivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 396,611
4 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
4 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 108,413
5 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
5 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 271,033
9 room house in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
9 room house
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 542,066

Properties features in Dalnyc Rural Council, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir