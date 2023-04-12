Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Ukraine

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 50,383
№ 4065 I will sell a three-room apartment on Tairov on the street. Ak. …
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 530 m²
€ 1,099,268
Basement: sauna, recreation room, cinema, gym, tennis hall, bathrooms, laundry and utility r…
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 137,409
№ 871. For sale 2 - x room apartment on the street. Primorsky Boulevard…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 47,635
Jacques Rainbow. Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture
6 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 400 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 137,409
№ 6815. . . In the URGENT SALE, a chic house on the street. Country. Th…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 23,085
LCD Riviera City is a comfort complex of 8-9-et. houses of red effective brick. Starting fro…
5 room housein Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 153 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,566
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 39,848
Gagarina / Szeged. Block and brick house. Apartment in residential condition, metal plastic …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 66,872
Spacious two-room apartment of 64 square meters. meter on 6 Art. Fontana. Bilateral, after …
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 49,467
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 56,796
Tairova Glushko Center - Korolev with repairs, furniture and equipment, a total area of ​ ​ …
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 9
€ 32,520
5/9 brick house on the "School" in a residential condition. 50 sq.m. total area, 29 sq.m. r…

