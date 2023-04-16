Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Chornomorska miska rada
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

Chornomorsk
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 14/25 Floor
€ 13,510
1 room apartmentin Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 46,836
15410 One-room apartment for sale. In a residential condition, with all…
2 room apartmentin Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 14,411
10450 For sale 2 - indoor apartment in Black Sea. Apartment for repair.…
1 room apartmentin Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 7,836
9315. . . I offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in Sauvignon. Water and…

Properties features in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir