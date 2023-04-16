Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Chornomorska miska rada
Residential properties for sale in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine
24 properties total found
5 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 61,247
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
14/25 Floor
€ 13,510
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 46,836
15410 One-room apartment for sale. In a residential condition, with all…
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 207,161
15278. For sale at home in Chernomorsk. 3 floors, total area 350 m2. Th…
3 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
164 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 202,657
15277 For sale is a house in Chernomorsk. 2 floors, total area 165 m2. …
9 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
11 Number of rooms
594 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 404,413
15139 I will sell a house in Chernomorsk with sea views. Three-story ho…
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 76,559
14859 Sale of a 3-story house by the sea. Total area 65 sqm 1. Floor …
2 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 14,411
10450 For sale 2 - indoor apartment in Black Sea. Apartment for repair.…
1 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
16 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 7,836
9315. . . I offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in Sauvignon. Water and…
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 64,850
7834...On sale is the house - a fortune in the Burlachy Balka by the se…
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 117,091
7750 Selling 2 - x floor cottage in the Poseidon cooperative". Total ar…
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 43,234
№ 6676 We offer for sale 2 - x a floor house near the sea in the Burlac…
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 17,113
№ 6675. . . . . . We offer for sale a small house near the sea in the …
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 54,042
№ 5602. For sale 2 - x floor house by the sea. The total area of 70 sq.…
4 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
282 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 378,293
№ 2817. Exclusive sale. Selling 3 - x floor house by the sea in the vil…
8 room house
Malodolynske, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 49,538
№ 2774. We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the lake in the village.…
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 85,566
№ 2333. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 58,545
№ 2338. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,510
№ 2331. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 40,531
№ 2330. For sale 3 - x level cottage in the village. Sauvignone. The to…
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 81,063
№ 2328 For sale 2 - floor house in Burlachy Balk. Total area 90 sq.m. …
7 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
380 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 162,126
№ 1120. . . We offer for sale a spacious three-story house in Chernomor…
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
352 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 72,056
№ 1093. . House for sale in. Chernomorsk on the street. Embankment with…
7 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 42,333
№ 1055. . . I will sell a new house, unfinished, near Sauvignon, on Yes…
