Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Chornomorska miska rada
  5. Chornomorsk
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
€ 13,608
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 47,174
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir