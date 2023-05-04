Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Buchanskiy rayon

Residential properties for sale in Buchanskiy rayon, Ukraine

7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/10
€ 76,793
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/11
€ 46,979
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 40,655
2 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/11
€ 36,138
2 room apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 42,462
3 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 81,310
1 room apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 47,160

