Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Brovary Raion
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Brovary Raion, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Rozhny, Ukraine
4 room house
Rozhny, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,951

Properties features in Brovary Raion, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir