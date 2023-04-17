Ukraine
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
Residential properties for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
15 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 364,148
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and …
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
276 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 227,593
15879 I will sell a 2-storey house by the sea with a plot of 7 acres. …
7 room house
Zatoka, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 132,004
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea…
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 16,387
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very…
6 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 186,626
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the grou…
2 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 42,787
№ 3636. . . . Selling a plot of 4 acres in s. Carolina - Bugaz. Sea sid…
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms
370 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 218,489
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The t…
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 27,311
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
40 m²
€ 13,656
Total area of one house is 40 sq.m. Two floors. Cooperative. 2nd line from the estuary. Wate…
