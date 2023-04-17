Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

Residential properties for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
7
Zatoka
1
9 properties total found
9 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
15 Number of rooms 1 300 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 364,148
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and …
4 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 276 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 227,593
15879 I will sell a 2-storey house by the sea with a plot of 7 acres. …
7 room housein Zatoka, Ukraine
7 room house
Zatoka, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 132,004
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea…
Housein Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 16,387
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very…
6 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 186,626
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the grou…
2 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
2 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 42,787
№ 3636. . . . Selling a plot of 4 acres in s. Carolina - Bugaz. Sea sid…
9 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 370 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 218,489
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The t…
3 room housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 27,311
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
Housein Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
40 m²
€ 13,656
Total area of one house is 40 sq.m. Two floors. Cooperative. 2nd line from the estuary. Wate…

Properties features in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir