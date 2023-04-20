Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Bila Tserkva Raion
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bila Tserkva Raion, Ukraine

Bila Tserkva
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 51,133
I will sell 1 room Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Lvovskiy maetok #SF-2-503-…

Properties features in Bila Tserkva Raion, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go