Real estate in Bila Tserkva: cosy flats and houses in Kiev region

Bila Tserkva is a developed Ukrainian city with a population of over 200,000 people. It is located in the Kiev region, 84 km from the capital. Tourists in Bila Tserkva are known for the sanatorium Dubrava, where guests are treated by radon water and therapeutic mud. The presence of this medical resort has turned the city into one of the popular balneological resorts of Ukraine.

Advantages of buying a property

Sanatorium Dubrava attracts a large number of tourists to Bila Tserkva. Many of them stay here for permanent residence in order to undergo treatment regularly, buying flats and private houses. The property purchase procedure for foreigners is simplified; they only need a standard set of documents. A Ukrainian residence permit is not issued for the purchase of housing, but foreigners can legally stay in the country for up to 3 months within a six-month period.

The sanatorium is not the only reason to move to Bila Tserkva for permanent residence. The town has other advantages as well:

A warm mild climate. The city is located in the south of the country: summers are traditionally warm and winters are mild.

The Ros River, famous for its calm course and scenic views.

Dendrapark Alexandria. The largest landscape park in Europe, always worth a family trip.

Good choice of restaurants, pizzerias and nightclubs.

What kind of property is on offer

All the common types of properties for sale in Bila Tserkva are available. There are plenty of studio and one-bedroom flats. They can be bought on the primary and secondary market. The price per square metre varies from 500 to 1500 euros, depending on the condition of the housing.

For the lovers of tranquillity, there are many private houses, cottages and country houses on the outskirts. Property in Bila Tserkva of this type can be bought at a price of 700-1200 euros per square metre. Furnished properties are 10-20% more expensive.

Buyers should note that apartments in new buildings in Bila Tserkva are either completely finished or in rough/prefinished condition. This nuance must be clarified before buying.

Buying a home in Bila Tserkva is suitable for those who want to improve their health and enjoy peaceful surroundings. Platform REALTING, which offers dozens of residential properties for sale in the city, will help you achieve your goal.