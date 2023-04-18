Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Berezivka Raion
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Berezivka Raion, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room housein Vasylivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Vasylivka, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 270 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,730
15925 We offer for sale a house in Vasilievka Belyaevsky district. The …
3 room housein Berezivka Raion, Ukraine
3 room house
Berezivka Raion, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 111,877
14086 Selling a 1-story house in the village of Alexandrovka. The total…

Properties features in Berezivka Raion, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir