Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Berezivka Raion

Residential properties for sale in Berezivka Raion, Ukraine

2 properties total found
6 room housein Vasylivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Vasylivka, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 270 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,730
15925 We offer for sale a house in Vasilievka Belyaevsky district. The …
3 room housein Berezivka Raion, Ukraine
3 room house
Berezivka Raion, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 111,877
14086 Selling a 1-story house in the village of Alexandrovka. The total…

Properties features in Berezivka Raion, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir