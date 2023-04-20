Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baraboi Rural Council, Ukraine

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 86,559
34 Pearl. Modern Ibiza-style renovation. Equipped with all necessary furniture and appliance…
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 50,113
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 220,499
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 22,779
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 16,401
Great option for housing and under the office. All furniture and equipment remains
5 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
5 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 39,180
The apartment is in good residential condition. Built-in kitchen. the bathroom is lined with…
5 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 500 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 455,576
15901 I will sell a 2 story house with repair on a 10 acre parcel. The …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 227,788
a reconfigured house, practically new, chic repair according to the author's project using a…
3 room housein Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 22,779
The house is on new cottages. The section is the correct shape
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 337,126
kitchen-dining room, living room + two bedrooms, balcony, two bathrooms, wardrobe, stylish d…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 67,425
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 32,710
I'll sell a good apartment on KAMANINA street. Beautiful courtyard with playgrounds. Equippe…

Properties features in Baraboi Rural Council, Ukraine

