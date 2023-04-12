Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Ukraine

studios
1
1 BHK
40
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 100,766
Residential complex Grinvud. Bedroom, comfortable kitchen-studio, bathroom combined, dressin…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 137,409
Clear Polyana-2, successful correct layout, windows to the south and to the east (sea side).…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 137,409
Park area, burned house with developed infrastructure, security, swimming pool. UNION OF RIG…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 80,521
One bedroom apartment in the LCD "Crown of Arcadia" . Small apartment in a wonderful area of…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 155,730
Stylish, modern apartment in LCD "White Sail." 2 bedrooms and kitchen-dining room. Expensive…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 91,606
Great yard. Low-apartment house. Pure front on the code. Built-in Italian cuisine, German ap…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 201,075
French Boulevard, Closed Area, Resort Area. Elite development is a club house. Red brick, 2 …
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 54,963
A house in which the price corresponds to the quality. All exclusive - amount of land, lands…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 141,989
Species apartment, high quality construction, finishing and engineering. Aluminium windows, …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 120,920
LCD "Novaya Arkadia" is a closed, protected area, developed infrastructure (all nearby trans…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 45,803
The apartment is spacious, bright, cozy, in every room and on the kitchen loggia, On the flo…

Regions with properties for sale

in Chornomorsk
in Nova Dolyna Rural Council
in Yahotyn

Properties features in Ukraine

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir