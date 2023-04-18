Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Yenimahalle
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Yenimahalle, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 500 m² 22/22 Floor
€ 794,800
Luxury Duplex 4 + 1 in EtimesgutArea: Ankara, Etimesgut, YaprajykDeveloped external infrastr…

Properties features in Yenimahalle, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir