Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Yayla Mahallesi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room housein Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room house
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 362 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,651,452
  -This flat is in the form of 5,5+1. -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas …
4 room housein Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 186 m²
€ 1,849,639
  -This flat is in the form of 3,5+1. -Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınte…

Properties features in Yayla Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir