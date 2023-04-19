Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kestel
  5. Vanimehmet Mahallesi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vanimehmet Mahallesi, Turkey

Kestel
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Kestel, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 687,500
Location of the complex: Room: 3+1 Net Sqm: 210 m2 Year of the construction: 2018 Number…

Properties features in Vanimehmet Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir