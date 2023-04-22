Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Ueskuedar
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 293 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,117,000
Unique 3 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
5 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 361 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,049,000
Unique 4 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir