Residential properties for sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey

20 properties total found
Condo 5 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 1,441,896
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
4 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 256 m² Number of floors 8
€ 1,505,939
Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Ist…
3 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 8
€ 627,047
New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey The res…
3 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 432
Project of a family holiday apartment in Istanbul What are the features of Lim Bahce ( IP-5…
2 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 261,991
Spacious apartments in the center of Istanbul The Nefes Cengelkoy complex has a lot to offe…
3 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 186 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,475,271
Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features an indoor swimmi…
2 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 462,000
It consists of 5.465 blocks and 3 flats in a total of 75 square meters of land. Serene Candi…
4 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 502,000
5 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 361 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,049,000
Unique 4 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
4 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 293 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,117,000
Unique 3 + 1 apartment with a large area in a quiet, guarded complex in the center of Istanb…
3 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 166 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 693,200
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, …
Duplex 3 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 137 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 646,400
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
Duplex 4 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 231 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 922,700
Duplex 3 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
Duplex 5 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 258 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,096,000
Duplex 4 + 1 in a new complex next to the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Bar…
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 490 m²
€ 2,204,299
Koşuyolu Koru Evleri Project Description Suitable for Citizenship Title Deed is ready…
3 room house in Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 room house
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m²
€ 621,818
Nef Kandilli Brief Nef is coming to Kandilli to offer a comfortable and peaceful life,…
Apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
€ 578,689
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with b…
Apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
€ 535,548
Why this property؟ It is a family project on the outskirts of the Bosphorus, within one of …
1 room apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 409,350
Apartment in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
€ 270,356
LUXURY LIFE IN ISTANBUL AT ASIAN SIDE The spaces in Residences are designed to offer the har…
