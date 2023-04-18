Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Uemraniye
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Uemraniye, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 610,276
Residence with 5-star hotel services in Istanbul What are the features of ORYAPARK ( IP-7…
2 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 572,721
Home office near Istanbul Finance Center The property includes apartments for a home office…
4 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 34
€ 995,000
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
3 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 136 m² Number of floors 14
€ 820,000
Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, T…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 252,096
Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 221,730
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as t…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 194,762
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with man…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 41,449
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir