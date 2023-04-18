Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Uemraniye, Turkey

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 610,276
Residence with 5-star hotel services in Istanbul What are the features of ORYAPARK ( IP-7…
2 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 572,721
Home office near Istanbul Finance Center The property includes apartments for a home office…
4 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 34
€ 995,000
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
3 room apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 136 m² Number of floors 14
€ 820,000
Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, T…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 252,096
Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 221,730
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as t…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 194,762
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with man…
Apartmentin Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
€ 41,449
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the…
