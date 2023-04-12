Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Turkey

in Tuerkmen Mahallesi
7
in Kuecuekcekmece
2
in Avcilar
2
in Eastern Anatolia Region
1
in Basaksehir
2
in Bahcelievler Mahallesi
1
in Kütahya
3
in Maslak Mahallesi
1
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
Our new project is located in Alanya-Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of the plot …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir