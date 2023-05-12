Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Toroslar, Turkey

5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/14
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
2 room apartment in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/12
€ 59,000
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a  new complex in the Arpa…
2 room apartment in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 53,000
START OF SALES!  PRICES "0" LEVEL!  BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!&nbs…
3 room apartment in Yalinayak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/12
€ 223,000
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 and 3+1 area from 100 to 135 sq.m. in a complex…
2 room apartment in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/12
€ 73,000
"Zera Homes" offers new 1+1 apartments with an area of ​​51 sq.m. in a complex of 12 floors.…
Mir