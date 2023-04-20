Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tekirdağ, Turkey

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 127,559
Stylish apartment 2 + 1 furnished in TosmurArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 5 Floor
€ 143,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential comple…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 235 m² 4 Floor
€ 312,722
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fourth floor of a four-story …
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,164
Apartmentin Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
85 m²
€ 591,000
2 room apartmentin Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Turkey, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 66,355
Apartment for sale 2 + 1Our apartment has views of the pool and the sea. For sale with furni…
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 120,795
Duplex 2 + 1 in the new complex in AvsallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDistance to the se…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 196,654
Apartment 2 + 1 in a guarded complex with sea views in TosmurArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDi…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 183,608
Duplex 3 + 1Area: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 900The residence is located in t…
5 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
5 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 163,701
Chic apartment with a large panoramic balcony Area: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 132,874
Apartment 1 + 1 by the sea in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the sea: …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 11
€ 89,075
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 4 + 1. 240 sq. Kitchen + salon (American layo…

