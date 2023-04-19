Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Tarsus

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tarsus, Turkey

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 3 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 594,997
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 470 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,697,179
Ultra Suite Villa 4 + 1 in TEPE with Sea ViewArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea:…
1 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 197,562
Apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Number of floors 9
€ 44,691
A new unique project in the Avsallar region, distinguished by its natural beauty and a large…
Apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 121,937
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,036
For sale new apartment - studio, 45 sqm, on the 2nd floor. The apartment is fully furnished,…
4 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,244
Lovely apartment 3 + 1 in ÇIPLAKLI in a house under constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, Chipl…
2 room housein Alanya, Turkey
2 room house
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m²
Price on request
The new complex of villas for sale in Bektas offers investors incredible opportunities and p…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 185,629
Apartment 2 + 1 in Both with a good view newArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothIn the new residenceM…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 215,000
Ideal for living, recreation, and investment. At the construction stage. the Residence permi…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 306,553
Apartment 2 + 1 at Cleopatra BeachArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 100Furnis…
Villa 4 room villain Tilkiler, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Tilkiler, Turkey
235 m²
€ 487,000

Properties features in Tarsus, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir