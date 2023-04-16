UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Tahtakale Mahallesi
Residential properties for sale in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
21 property total found
4 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 462,200
New spacious apartment 3 + 1 in the green new area of Istanbul in a modern style with a spa …
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
119 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 333,100
New spacious apartment 2 + 1 in the green new area of Istanbul in a modern style with a spa …
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 257,184
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
4 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 637,448
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, T…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 242,000
900 m to Canal Istanbul: Why investing close to Istanbul Canal is perfect investment: &…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 343,000
General Information Suitable for citizenship Title Deeds Are Ready …
4 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 546,200
Luxury apartment 3 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
5 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
203 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 763,500
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
111 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 399,100
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 294,200
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 for citizenship and investment in the future in IstanbulArea: Istanbu…
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 262,300
Chic Apartment 2 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis compl…
4 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
167 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 505,900
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis com…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 187,400
Beautiful Apartment 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bashakshahir, Bakhcheshir 1. KysymThis …
4 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
346 m²
€ 513,398
Trust and Happiness is the address of happiness… Evleri Project 4, which stands ou…
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
€ 252,195
Trust and Happiness is the address of happiness… Evleri Project 4, which stands ou…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 220,671
Trust and Happiness is the address of happiness… Evleri Project 4, which stands ou…
3 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 472,866
Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy w…
2 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 246,791
Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy w…
1 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 152,218
Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy w…
1 room apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
229 m²
€ 286,600
With the 'Bahçeşehir' project, which will rise in Istanbul Bahçeşehir,…
Apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
€ 229,166
Why this property؟ Its location in Ispartakule, the newest district of Bahcesehir, is consi…
