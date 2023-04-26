Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Sisli

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sisli, Turkey

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 175 m² 35/35 Floor
€ 1,358,300
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
4 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 196 m² 40/40 Floor
€ 1,751,700
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 360,700
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 379,400
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 87 m² 20/20 Floor
€ 599,500
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 112 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 946,100
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 148 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,292,700
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
