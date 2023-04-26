Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Sisli
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sisli, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 16
€ 197,928
New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartme…
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 175 m² 35/35 Floor
€ 1,358,300
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
4 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 196 m² 40/40 Floor
€ 1,751,700
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 360,700
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 379,400
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 87 m² 20/20 Floor
€ 599,500
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 112 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 946,100
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
3 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 148 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,292,700
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
2 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 428,600
Apartment 1 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located in Istanbul…
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 364,364
PETEK RESIDANCE Brief Taksim Petek Residence project is developed by DAP Yapi that is …
Apartment in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment
Sisli, Turkey
€ 707,057
Why this property؟ Ready apartments for sale in Istanbul suitable for Turkish citizenship. …
1 room apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 44
€ 455,455
Apartments 1 + 1 sell various systems and nbsp; with a room in the premium segment design. T…
Apartment in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment
Sisli, Turkey
€ 456,931
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the p…
1 room apartment luxury apartments in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment luxury apartments
Sisli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 333,393
Bomonti Residences by Rotana is located in the heart of Istanbul, Şişli, which is the m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir