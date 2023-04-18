Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Silivri
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Silivri, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 14
€ 164,765
2 room apartmentin Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment
Silivri, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 350,000
Our new project is located on an area of ​​1.000 m2 land situated in Kestel region. - The di…
1 room apartmentin Silivri, Turkey
1 room apartment
Silivri, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 52 m²
€ 210,000
Our new project is located on an area of ​​1.000 m2 land situated in Kestel region. - The di…
2 room apartmentin Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment
Silivri, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 440,000
-Our new project is located on an area of ​​1.000 m2 land situated in Kestel region. - The d…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir