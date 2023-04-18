Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Silifke
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Silifke, Turkey

Silifke
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² 4 Floor
€ 261,500

Properties features in Silifke, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir