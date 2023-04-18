Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartepe
  5. Sevkatiye Mahallesi
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Sevkatiye Mahallesi, Turkey

Kartepe
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,500
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
3 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,900
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
4 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 157,000
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
5 room apartmentin Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment
Sarimese, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 222 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,300
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…

