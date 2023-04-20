Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Basiskele
  5. Servetiye Karsi Mahalle
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…

Properties features in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir