Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Semdinli
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Semdinli, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Alan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 201,379
The Vema Tuzla project, implemented in Tuzla, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul …
2 room apartmentin Alan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,100,817
The Vema Tuzla project, implemented in Tuzla, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul …
2 room apartmentin Alan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 233,417
The Vema Tuzla project, implemented in Tuzla, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul …
1 room apartmentin Alan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alan, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 205,956
The Vema Tuzla project, implemented in Tuzla, one of the most popular districts of Istanbul …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir