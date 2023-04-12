Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Turkey

UAE
apartments
11530
houses
3021
Clear all
4 063 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 116,090
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. …
2 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 146,111
Cozy and stylish apartment is located on the top floor of a 14-storey building. The living r…
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 65,000
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
1 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 146,000
Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool • Outdoor children's pool • …
4 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 226,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 205,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 237,500
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
Search using the map