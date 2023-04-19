Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Kartepe
  5. Sarimese Mahallesi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² Number of floors 1
€ 92,761
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
3 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 127,546
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …
2 room apartmentin Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,447
Mahal Kartepe is a residential project by Zeray Insaat.The project comprises a total of 312 …

Properties features in Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir