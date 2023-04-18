Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Sancaktepe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Pasakoey, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pasakoey, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 12
€ 513,897
Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe,…
Apartmentin Sancaktepe, Turkey
Apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
€ 86,044
PROJECT DETAILS The project was designed with attractive architecture. The colors are b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir