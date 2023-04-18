Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Resadiye Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey

4 properties total found
9 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 010 m²
€ 6,865,208
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
8 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 880 m²
€ 5,858,310
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
5 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 808 m²
€ 3,071,036
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…
4 room housein Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,457,744
Built with 20 years of international experience and quality construction, this project is pr…

