Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Postane Mahallesi
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 186 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,480,000
Luxury apartment 3 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …
5 room apartmentin Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 230 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,526,900
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …
6 room apartmentin Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 362 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,360,600
Luxury apartment 5 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …

Properties features in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir