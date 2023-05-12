Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Piri Pasa Mahallesi
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 232,400
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
3 room apartment in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 260,500
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
5 room apartment in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 374,300
Apartment 4 + 1 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…
5 room apartment in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 498,400
Apartment 3 + 2 in a new complex in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beglu, PiripashaTh…

Properties features in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir