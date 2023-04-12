Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Turkey

in Aydın
9
in Beylikduezue
14
in Sisli
14
in Izmit
11
in Kagithane
14
in Erdemli
14
in Tuerkmen Mahallesi
6
in Kuecuekcekmece
10
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 525,000
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 600,000
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/4 Floor
€ 550,000
In this project, we have a penthouse that belongs to us. In block D No. 10. There will be a …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 516,500
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 256 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 242,000
A huge penthouse in the very center of Alanya. Vsegov 2 steps from the famous beach of Cleop…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Konakli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Konakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 258,500
4 + 1 penthouse  ⁇ म 230 M2 ⁇ 安furniture ⁇ Ľvid at sea ⁇ Ľ 3 floor / 4 ⁇ 知home 1…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 215 m²
Price on request
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Penthouse 4 roomsin Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/4 Floor
Price on request
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Yaylali, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/4 Floor
Price on request
The new modern project Emarine Residence is located just next to the sea in a quiet area of …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6 400 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
We are building for you a luxurious and comfortable complex, where there is everything for y…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 bath 170 m²
€ 73,767

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir