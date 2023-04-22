Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Pendik
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pendik, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 620,916
Our project offers you a luxurious lifestyle in the modern Asian part of Istanbul. Consis…
1 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 160,560
Spacious and comfortable apartments in Istanbul Cozy spaces include indoor / outdoor pools,…
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 191,051
Luxury apartments with a view of greens in Istanbul Demir Garden, the central location of w…
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 201,225
Family residence with sea view in Istanbul The complex offers spacious apartments with prac…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir