Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Other regions of Turkey
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
You will feel peace and comfort in every corner of your home in Marea Daisy, located in Altı…
€115,591
1 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
At Marea Aster, you can live your life like a never-ending vacation. In this project, which …
€143,067
2 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
At Marea Aster, you can live your life like a never-ending vacation. In this project, which …
€348,667
2 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
You will find everything you are looking for in this project that combines all the privilege…
€170,544
1 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
You will find everything you are looking for in this project that combines all the privilege…
€131,697
1 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In the center of Antalya, the pearl of the Mediterranean, in Altıntaş, right next to the air…
€124,118
2 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
In the center of Antalya, the pearl of the Mediterranean, in Altıntaş, right next to the air…
€155,384
1 room apartment in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Other regions of Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Live your whole life like a holiday with Marea quality.Inspired by the tulip flower, Marea T…
€139,277

Properties features in Other regions of Turkey, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir