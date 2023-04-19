Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 234,200
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …
Duplex 4 roomsin Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
2 room apartmentin Yenifoca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenifoca, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 182,700
Apartment 1 + 1 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to …

