Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Foca
  5. Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Yenifoca, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 341,900
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…

Properties features in Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir