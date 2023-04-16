Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Muratpasa
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Own this beautiful well-appointed home nestled in one of the most sought-after locations in …
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
Price on request
İmpressive interior design that will make you feel at home at the first step. The apartments…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Ready to move home nestled in a coveted location conveniently close to transportation and am…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern villa consists of 3…
5 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
5 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 171 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
4 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,000
2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
3 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 111,000
1 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
The modern apartments for sale in Antalya offer a resplendent high living nestled in an attr…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
Price on request
Invest in a sought-after location with proximity to the beaches(2km) and a short walking dis…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
Price on request
İrrestible opportunity to own an immediate occupancy apartment for sale in Antalya nestled i…
