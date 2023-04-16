Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Without a doubt, a home full of character and font of inspiration with breathtaking private …
5 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
5 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 171 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
4 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,000
2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
3 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 111,000
1 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
You do have a dream home in your mind, right? A luxury spacious three-bedroom beachfront pen…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
We offer a living space beyond dreams that includes many facilities such as indoor and outdo…
