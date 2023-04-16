Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

33 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Without a doubt, a home full of character and font of inspiration with breathtaking private …
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Own this beautiful well-appointed home nestled in one of the most sought-after locations in …
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
Price on request
İmpressive interior design that will make you feel at home at the first step. The apartments…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
Price on request
One of a kind to fall in love immediately! Welcome to a turn-key home nestled in a prestigio…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Ready to move home nestled in a coveted location conveniently close to transportation and am…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
Price on request
Have you been looking for a sought-after location only 200m from the beaches? Look no furthe…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
Price on request
Move into a brand new home nestled in an attractive location with easy access to the superma…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
Price on request
Move into a well-located neighborhood coveted with tons of amenities within a short walking …
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern villa consists of 3…
5 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
5 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 171 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
4 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,000
2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 151 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
3 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 111,000
1 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000A unique project in the Altyntas…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
Price on request
Move into one of the most sought-after locations in the city, reach the shopping centers, su…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
The modern apartments for sale in Antalya offer a resplendent high living nestled in an attr…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Muratpaşa offer you a great investment opportunity!  The construction…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
Price on request
Are you ready for the apartments for sale in Muratpaşa that will allow you to make the best …
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bath 30 m²
Price on request
Muratpaşa district is considered one of the most developed and prestigious areas of the city…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
Price on request
Invest in a sought-after location with proximity to the beaches(2km) and a short walking dis…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
Peace-loving impressive development homes offering thoughtful and attention-to-detail interi…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
You do have a dream home in your mind, right? A luxury spacious three-bedroom beachfront pen…
2 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
Price on request
We offer a living space beyond dreams that includes many facilities such as indoor and outdo…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Move into one of the most sought-after locations in the city, the unfurnished apartment for …
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
Price on request
İmmediate occupancy. The well-renovated spacious unfurnished apartment for sale in Antalya i…
4 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
Price on request
İrrestible opportunity to own an immediate occupancy apartment for sale in Antalya nestled i…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
Price on request
Undoubtedly one of the most sought-after neighborhoods, you will be happy with tons of super…
6 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
6 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 370 m²
Price on request
Over the past months, the world has been in a completely unpredictable and vulnerable moment…
1 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
Price on request
 Today definitely is the best day to invest in Real Estate off-plan apartments for sale in A…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
You feel like flying in the clouds with a spacious apartment for sale in Antalya. The pentho…
3 room apartmentin Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
Price on request
Muratpaşa, with its dynamic and prestigious structure, is a comfortable area considered for …
