Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Multilevel-apartment

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
4482
Alanya
4461
Marmara Region
978
Istanbul
929
Mersin
559
Antalya
161
Aegean Region
58
Gazipasa
98
Show more
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 630,000
Spacious, sun-drenched 4+1 apartment, which is located in a luxury complex, in the quietest …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Degirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Degirmendere, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 380,000
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Turkey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Turkey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 258,500
Duplex 4 + 1 in Kargicak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4 + 1 in a mod…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 375,500
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and t…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 357,000
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartmentsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 265,657
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/18 Floor
€ 449,000

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir