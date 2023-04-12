UAE
Turkey
Turkey
Multilevel-apartment
Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Turkey
Sekerhane Mahallesi
4482
Alanya
4461
Marmara Region
978
Istanbul
929
Mersin
559
Antalya
161
Aegean Region
58
Gazipasa
98
Muğla
19
Central Anatolia Region
40
Kocaeli
37
Kepez
50
Bodrum
11
Esenyurt
42
Ankara
21
Kadikoey
31
Muratpasa
33
Cankaya
16
Cekmekoey
26
Multilevel apartments
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 630,000
Spacious, sun-drenched 4+1 apartment, which is located in a luxury complex, in the quietest …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
105 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Degirmendere, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 380,000
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Turkey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 258,500
Duplex 4 + 1 in Kargicak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4 + 1 in a mod…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 375,500
Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and t…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 357,000
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 265,657
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/18 Floor
€ 449,000
