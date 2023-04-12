Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Turkey

Marmara Region
978
Istanbul
929
Mersin
559
Antalya
161
Aegean Region
58
Gazipasa
98
Muğla
19
Central Anatolia Region
40
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 305,198
Apartment in the new house 2 + 1 with quality furniture and decoration in KonilatyArea: Anta…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 133,306
Modern apartment with panoramic windows in Kargicak Area: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDistance …
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 96,950
Furnished apartment 1 + 1 in a beautiful areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, ShekerhanExcellent apart…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 239,951
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in the heart of the city in the Saray areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartments in Kargicak Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
Duplex 4 roomsin Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ciplakli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 186,144
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in ÇıplaklıArea: Antalya, Alanya, ChiplaklyDistance to the sea: 2500Çıplak…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 303,453
Cozy and comfortable apartments 1 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis pr…
2 room apartmentin Yesilkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yesilkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,272
New apartment 1 + 1 in the Elegant complex in AltıntaşArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashOur comp…
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Welcome to a dreamland of beaches and entertainment, a spacious apartment for sale in Alanya…
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
Price on request
Whether you are looking for a property for vacation purposes, for investment purposes or as …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 203,500
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
3 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 170,500
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…

