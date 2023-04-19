Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 227,788
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
4 room housein Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,353
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,093,382
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
2 room housein Goekova, Turkey
2 room house
Goekova, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 478,000
Elite beach villa with furniture. With swimming pool, playground; terraces between villas; p…

